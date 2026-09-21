City Council shows support for motion to review rent hikes

DUBLIN City Council has expressed support for a review of the recent rent hikes for council homes, which saw an increase in the percentage of income rate for households from 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent.

The Council also implemented a further 12.5 per cent charge on extra residents in each home, which was strongly opposed by members of Sinn Féin. Dublin City Council showed support for the party’s motion to review the rent hikes at this month’s DCC meeting, which took place Monday, September 7.

DCC’s Sinn Féin Group Leader, Councillor Daithí Doolan, was “delighted” to see progress made toward possibly reversing rent hikes in the area.

“I am delighted that Dublin City Council voted unanimously to support Sinn Féin’s motion to review recent council rent hikes.

This is a major victory for the campaign to reverse the rent hike.”

Dublin City Council agreed to “review, at the earliest possible opportunity, the rent increases introduced in April for council tenants” in an attempt to mitigate the financial pressure that council tenants are under with the “current cost of living crisis”.

Cllr Doolan expressed frustration at the expectation of council tenants paying more to live in sub-standard conditions, as many have reported issues with mould and damp in their homes.

“Council, HAP and RAS tenants have been hit with rent increases that add to the pressure for struggling families.

Many tenants are living in overcrowded, mouldy and damp conditions.

“I have seen for myself whole blocks of council flats riddled with damp.

It is unacceptable that these tenants are now being forced to pay more rent with little or no hope of improved housing conditions.”

He also mentioned the struggles faced by tenants in receipt of HAP and RAS, who are also expected to pay more rent while missing out on the “promised maintenance programme the rent increase is supposed to fund.”

“Sinn Féin will use every opportunity available to us to reduce the burden on the people we represent.

That is why we are putting a halt to the recent rent increases for council, HAP and RAS tenants.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme