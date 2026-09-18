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Man charged in connection with three robberies in five days
The knife and money seized by Gardai.

Man charged in connection with three robberies in five days

James Roulston MooneySeptember 18, 2026 4:31 pm

Gardaí from Tallaght and Rathfarnham arrested a man after a robbery spree in three different convenience stores in the area over a five-day period.

Gardaí attached to the Serious Crime Unit in the DMR South Division based in Rathfarnham and Tallaght Garda Stations have arrested one male in relation to three separate robbery incidents.

The suspect is alleged to have entered three convenience stores with a knife and demanded money.

The male was charged and brought before the courts where he was remanded in custody.

A statement from An Garda Síochána reads: “Gardaí apprehended this male fleeing the scene and attempting to discard his clothing. He was charged and brought before the courts where he was remanded in custody.”

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