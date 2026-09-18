Drive for your community initiative to raise funds for Irish Guide Dogs

A FUNDRAISER is set to take place at Templeogue United’s clubhouse this Sunday, where people can test drive a brand-new Ford to raise funds for Irish Guide Dogs.

The Drive For Your Community initiative is returning for a second year and is once again in partnership with Irish Guide Dogs after it raised €26,310 in its first year.

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind is Ireland’s national charity dedicated to enabling people who are vision impaired and families of children with autism to achieve improved mobility and independence.

Local drivers will have the opportunity to experience Ford’s latest range of vehicles, including the All-Electric Explorer, All-Electric Capri and All-Electric Puma Gen-E as part of the event at the clubhouse on Wellington Lane. For every valid test drive taken, Ford will donate €30 to Irish Guide Dogs, with up to 200 test drives and a maximum donation of €6,000 available at each event.

Ford Ireland Market Lead John Manning said: “We’re incredibly proud to bring Drive for your Community back for a second year following the fantastic response to the initiative in 2025.

“Last year, our customers and dealer partners helped raise €26,310 for Irish Guide Dogs, and this year we’re aiming to build on that success with even more events taking place across the country.

“It’s a simple idea: take a test drive in a new Ford and help make a meaningful difference.”