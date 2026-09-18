An Post opens new delivery hub in Grange Castle

An Post has opened its new Dublin West Mails Hub at Grange Castle West as part of a consolidation of local services with the creation of over 30 jobs expected.

The state-of-the-art facility will serve customers across Tallaght from this weekend, with Clondalkin and Lucan operations transferring to the hub from Monday, October 5, and more than 230 staff will work at the new facility.

An Post stated that the move will provide the capacity needed to support growing populations and rising parcel volumes across west Dublin, and will serve areas including Tallaght, Rathcoole, Saggart, Brittas, Clondalkin, Fonthill and Lucan.

It is also expected that the Edmondstown Sorting Office operations on Edmondstown Road in Rathfarnham will be moved to the new facility in 2027. Customers can expect little change to their day-to-day service, according to the national postal service, with deliveries expected to continue as normal and local postmen and postwomen to remain on their routes.

Managing Director of An Post Commerce Garrett Bridgeman said: “West Dublin is one of the fastest-growing parts of the country and we’re investing to ensure we continue to meet the needs of customers and communities for years to come.

“This new hub gives us the space and capacity we need to support growing parcel volumes while creating more than 30 new jobs locally.

“While our operations continue to evolve, the relationship between our postmen and postwomen and the communities they serve remains unchanged.”

Customers in the Dublin 24 area can continue to collect undelivered letters and parcels from their local post offices in Tallaght, Citywest, Firhouse, Killinarden, Kilnamanagh and Springfield.

Next month, customers in Dublin 22 and Lucan will also be able to collect undelivered items directly from the Dublin West Hub. The new hub features extensive fleet parking, EV charging infrastructure, customer collection facilities and modern staff amenities.

It has been designed to support future growth as online shopping continues to drive strong demand for parcel deliveries. An Post now delivers more than 300,000 parcels every day nationwide – parcel volumes in Dublin increased by 42 per cent over the past year.

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