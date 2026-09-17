Luas Red Line to Close Between Red Cow and Tallaght/Saggart This Weekend

There will be no Luas service between Red Cow and Tallaght/Saggart from the last tram on Friday until the first tram on Monday morning.

Essential engineering works will take place on the Luas Red Line tracks on Saturday, September 19 and Sunday, September 20, with trams set to run between The Point and Red Cow only on these dates.

The essential rail works involve replacing track at Belgard Stop and the Luas crossing over Belgard Road.

Works will occur 24/7 at the Belgard stop, while the Fettercairn stop will experience works from 6am to 10pm. A replacement bus will be in operation for the duration of the works for those who wish to travel beyond Red Cow.

Buses will run approximately every 15 minutes and a valid Luas ticket is required to use the replacement bus service.

A statement from Luas reads: “These works are essential to the operation of the Luas system and ensures we deliver a safe, reliable tram service to our customers.

“The works will involve breaking concrete in certain areas and repairing rail. The workers, vehicles and machinery will generate noise at times. Therefore, it is best carried out over three consecutive days.

“During this works, there will be no Red Line tram services between Red Cow and Tallaght/Saggart.

“A replacement bus service will serve the closed Luas stops between Red Cow and Tallaght/Saggart during these days.”

Luas Green Line services are not affected and will run as normal.

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