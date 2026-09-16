Creative Ireland is seeking applications for two awards

THIS month, Creative Ireland South Dublin is seeking applications for two awards, the Schools Culture Award 2026 and Film Award 2026, from filmmakers and schools around the South Dublin County Council administrative area.

The Film Award is up for grabs for filmmakers with advanced projects, as the brief calls for those with a script that has been seen by a director and has input from a producer.

The filmmaker or film company that ends up being successful in its application will be awarded up to €10,000 to go towards the cost of production of a short film, either a drama or documentary.

The film must be between 12 and 15 minutes in duration and shot in the South Dublin County administrative area. A second prize is also available this year for emerging filmmakers who are currently developing a script.

This reward involves a film industry mentoring day covering application writing, scriptwriting and networking workshops, a huge opportunity for those hoping to break into the world of film.

Creative Ireland is accepting applications for this award until Monday, September 21. Meanwhile, the Schools Culture Award 2026 seeks applications from interested schools located in South Dublin County for cultural projects.

This initiative, which awards up to €2000, seeks to support primary schools, second-level schools and programmes that support early school leavers.

The aim is to develop programmes and projects that will enrich arts practice, including Drama, Dance and Visual Arts in schools in the county. Completed applications must be submitted by Friday, 25 September 25.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme