‘It was just a lovely positive day’ at PhilFest in Jobstown

PHILFEST, a new family-friendly rugby and community festival, drew around 300 people to Jobstown Park on Sunday afternoon in memory of the late Philip Preston.

Sport, games, and community spirit took over Jobstown as locals gathered to remember former Tallaght Person of the Year, Philip Preston, who died suddenly at the age of 37 in 2016.

The festival looked to honour Philip’s work of helping to bring rugby to kids in the local community and local clubs, such as Philip’s old sides Tallaght Rugby Club and Guinness RFC of Crumlin, as well Clondalkin Rugby Club and St Mary’s College RFC all took part in the festivities at the local park.

The former Tallaght Person of the Year’s brother, Codie Preston told The Echo that it was “a great way to continue the legacy that Phil left.”

Codie said: “There was loads happening and a great crowd. It was just a lovely, positive day and a great way to continue the legacy that Phil left in terms of getting people from the communities playing rugby.”

Those in attendance could join in on a range of games they wished, from drills to tag matches. Leinster Rugby stars were there on the day with the Triple Crown and the URC trophy for the locals to see.

Local community organisations, including Citywise Education and the Little Blue Heroes, also had stalls and sections that delivered inclusive games, interactive activities, and colourful face painting.

Music, breakdancing, beatboxing and BMXing were also part of the broad schedule of entertainment on display. Codie noted that being able to hold a rugby-focused community event in a local park was “a big thing” for the Preston family.

“A big thing for us and a big thing for Philip was getting local kids playing rugby because rugby traditionally isn’t a strong sport in Tallaght, and particularly in Jobstown.

“It was lovely to be able to bring rugby to Jobstown Park and to get lots of local children and families giving it a go and trying it out.

“It was also lovely to showcase Jobstown Park, and because there was people who came who’d never been in the park.”

He noted that “lots of people who were there” had come to the new park in the county for the first time.

The Preston family noted their appreciation for the support from clubs, local groups and South Dublin County Council in bringing the event to life.

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