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‘It felt really special’ at candlelit vigil remembering loved ones
People attending the vigil

‘It felt really special’ at candlelit vigil remembering loved ones

James Roulston MooneySeptember 15, 2026 4:39 pm

A candlelit vigil at Parthalán Place on Thursday evening allowed many people to take a moment to remember those lost to suicide on World Suicide Prevention Day.

The vigil was held for the third year running and was co-organised by Jamie Harrington and Tallaght native Luke Clerkin. Poems were read out, speeches were made and songs were sung as people gathered from across the community to take a moment to reflect on their or their loved ones’ experiences with suicide.

Co-organiser Luke noted that the event proved to be a “really lovely evening” that allowed people to feel “seen and heard”, and reflect on their personal grief in a shared space.

“It was a really lovely evening. We had the candles lit. Before the end, we had a minute’s silence.

“It was really beautiful. The rain may have stopped a few people from coming but for who was there, it felt really special…

“I felt that they felt seen and heard, and there was space there for the grief that they were experiencing, and maybe for the people struggling with their mental health [as well].”

Speeches were given by representatives of local mental health organisations, including NINA for Life Suicide Awareness, Hope, Walk and Talk and Tree of Hope and this “camaraderie” from the local volunteers was commended.

Luke extended a special thanks to the Tallaght branch of South Dublin County Libraries for their help in creating the space for the event.

Songs were performed by Clondalkin musician Sadhbh Keane and the Kingswood Community Choir.

The co-organiser noted that the night helped him take a moment for his own struggles and his own grief, which he noted fitted the premise of the event, and reminded him of the importance of the vigil.

He commended the local community for always coming out and the volunteers that help others in the area.

“Tallaght always turns up. For the last three years, no matter what, there’s always been people there.

“I think the real show of camaraderie between all the mental health and suicide prevention organisations that are mostly just volunteers – within NINA, within HOPE, within Walk and Talk, all of them are volunteers…

“…We all did it because we want to help people, and that’s community, and that’s camaraderie.

“It’s just a love for wanting to keep people here, and also to help others remember, and give space to that grief that is there.”

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