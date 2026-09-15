Culture Night comes to your doorstep as Artscope Trail brings live performances across Lucan

“Our motto this year was bringing Culture Night to your doorstep,” explains Caroline Wynn of Artscope, who has organised a Culture Night Trail in association with South Dublin Live.

From 4pm to 9:30pm on September 18, the Artscope Trail will move through Griffeen Park Playground, The Tram Café at Airlie Park, SoCoffee at Aura Lucan Leisure Centre, Airlie Park in Adamstown, Aura Lucan Leisure Centre and Costa Coffee in Dodsboro.

“We looked at spaces that would be nice to engage with and also that we wouldn’t be running the risk of if it rains that things have to be cancelled,” explains Caroline.

This vibrant programme of free live culture brings together jazz, folk, children’s events, world music and the Culture Night Festival Club.

The trail will see DRUMadore’s Drum Party at Griffeen Park Playground from 4pm to 6pm, Cathal Ahern and Con Diamond in the Tram Cafe at Airlie Park at 4:30pm, and Aongus in SoCoffee at Aura Lucan Leisure Centre at 5pm.

Simon Morgan and Shauna Buckingham will perform at Airlie Park at 5:15pm, followed by Mick McNamara and Claire Sherry in SoCoffee at Aura Lucan Leisure Centre at 6pm.

Shauna and Simon will then be returning to perform again at Aura Lucan Leisure Centre at 6:45pm, followed by Aongus and Claire Sherry in Costa Coffee at Dodsboro at 7pm.

The Artscope Trail finishes at Aura Lucan Leisure Centre with the Dixie Micks and special guests at the Culture Night Festival Club, starting at 8pm.

This trail is presented as part of the Artscope Summer Concert Series 2026. It is funded by the South Dublin County Council Arts Office through the South Dublin Live programme, being the last event of this year’s edition.

Beyond this trail, Artscope is looking ahead to ‘ReelFlamenco’, performing in the Civic Theatre on October 15 as part of the Red Line Book Festival.

The Artscope Culture Night Trail takes place on September 18; entry is free, but booking is required.

For more details, check artscope.ie.

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