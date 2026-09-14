Thriftify secures major Oxfam GB partnership

BALLYFERMOT-founded AI-listing platform Thriftify has signed an enterprise agreement with Oxfam GB following the success of a pilot partnership.

Thriftify, which has a base in Chapelizod, is expected to become a key part of Oxfam GB’s online retail operation after a pilot saw the platform grow Oxfam’s average daily online listings per lister by 292 per cent, lifted average sale price by 24 per cent month-on-month, and cut pick-and-pack time per order by 51 per cent.

Thriftify’s platform uses AI to turn photographs of donated items into full marketplace-ready listings, then publishes them across multiple channels at once.

CEO Rónán Ó Dálaigh welcomed the new agreement with Oxfam and noted that the initial numbers are “a fraction of the impact” the company feels is possible.

Mr Ó Dálaigh said: “Oxfam GB is the original charity retailer and is one of the UK’s largest resale businesses. Being chosen as their partner for their next stage of growth and AI-adoption is the strongest possible validation of our solution.

“While our mission is simple; to make listing fast and accurate, in practice we enhance every touchpoint of a preloved item’s journey, from the picking floor to the customer’s front door.

“Most excitingly, we’re only at a fraction of the impact we know is possible and our roadmap is going to deliver even more growth.”

The Oxfam GB agreement adds to a growing portfolio for Thriftify, which now serves charity retailers and resale operators across the UK, Europe, Middle East and Australia.

Oxfam GB Head of E-commerce & Retail Sustainability Julie Tyrrell said: “Every pound we generate from donated goods is a pound we can put towards our work fighting poverty.

“Thriftify’s platform is enabling us to list more items, sell them at a higher Average Sale Price and a faster Sell Through Rate.

“When we combine the transformative impact of Thriftify’s technology on our sales with their experience and expertise in resale, it gives us the confidence that together we can drive e-commerce success; making as many pounds as possible to support our mission.”