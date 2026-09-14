Maker of Odlum and Jacob’s foods agrees to sell to consortium

BALLYMOUNT-based Valeo Foods, the maker of Jacob’s biscuits and Odlum products, has agreed a deal to sell the business to a consortium led by the company’s former managing director.

Valeo Foods Group has been owned by Bain Capital since 2021 when they purchased it for a reported €1.7 billion and the sale of Irish division has been on the cards in recent months, with the investment company open to offers.