Maker of Odlum and Jacob’s foods agrees to sell to consortium
BALLYMOUNT-based Valeo Foods, the maker of Jacob’s biscuits and Odlum products, has agreed a deal to sell the business to a consortium led by the company’s former managing director.
Valeo Foods Group has been owned by Bain Capital since 2021 when they purchased it for a reported €1.7 billion and the sale of Irish division has been on the cards in recent months, with the investment company open to offers.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Public submissions sought for Safe Routes School SchemeNews
SOUTH Dublin County Council are seeking submissions from members of the public to help inform the design of a Safe Routes School...
Tallaght Sports Complex ups its game with the help of local authority fundingTallaght
TALLAGHT Sports Complex has brought in brand new equipment after a grant worth over €2,500 was provided to them through the Local...
Brickx building, board games, and ukuleles all show the great joy of learning through funTallaght
PLENTY of new and familiar faces were welcomed to Firhouse Community Centre’s annual Family Fun Day, which featured a myriad of entertainment.From...
Restoring biodiversity around St Mary’s PrioryNews
AN AMBITIOUS nature rewilding project has been launched to help restore biodiversity and wildlife habitats around St Mary’s Priory.Laudato Si Biodiversity Group...
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.