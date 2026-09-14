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Maker of Odlum and Jacob’s foods agrees to sell to consortium
Valeo Foods has agreed a deal to sell the business

Maker of Odlum and Jacob’s foods agrees to sell to consortium

James Roulston MooneySeptember 14, 2026 11:26 am

BALLYMOUNT-based Valeo Foods, the maker of Jacob’s biscuits and Odlum products, has agreed a deal to sell the business to a consortium led by the company’s former managing director.

Valeo Foods Group has been owned by Bain Capital since 2021 when they purchased it for a reported €1.7 billion and the sale of Irish division has been on the cards in recent months, with the investment company open to offers.

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