Brickx building, board games, and ukuleles all show the great joy of learning through fun

PLENTY of new and familiar faces were welcomed to Firhouse Community Centre’s annual Family Fun Day, which featured a myriad of entertainment.

From face painting to board games and art classes, children from the local area were in for a treat on the day while parents were given the chance to catch up over cups of tea.

The Brickx Club, a creative brick-building and social activity club for girls and boys, attended the Family Fun Day to show children the joys of brick building.

Also in attendance was the South Dublin Young Engineers group, which helps children discover the joy of learning through fun, hands-on STEM activities through specially designed age-appropriate curriculum using building blocks and mechanical parts.

Music4Tots, an independent Irish business offered children the chance to engage with music and sensory activities which supports language, fine motor and social skills.

With schools starting back this week, the Family Fun Day acted as a chance for families to socialise with others from the locality before meeting each other in school, Deirdre Kearns, manager of the centre, explained.

“There was a great turnout for it and I have to say it was all very, very positive. It was great to see so many new people in the centre – people that obviously have only moved into the general area in the last while and came down to have a look around and see what was happening.”

Visitors, including Mayor Francis Timmons, were treated to a special performance from the Firhouse Ukulele Group who showed up to share a few tunes.

Deirdre was grateful for the support from the local community as well as South Dublin County Council Community Department who sponsored the event and made the day possible.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.

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