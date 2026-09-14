Tallaght Sports Complex ups its game with the help of local authority funding

TALLAGHT Sports Complex has brought in brand new equipment after a grant worth over €2,500 was provided to them through the Local Priorities Fund.

Tallaght Sports Complex in Balrothery purchased an entire fleet of new floats for the hundreds of swimmers at the complex to avail of, among other equipment, after receiving funds through the new €1 million initiative from the local authority.

The grant given to the local leisure complex completely overhauled the old equipment and the complex’s manager Glenda Murphy-Smullen welcomed the upgrades.

Glenda noted that the teachers at the location are “very good” but that the equipment had been in need of improvement to provide the best services to the hundreds of children in the area, as well as all other swimmers who walk through the doors.

The complex manager said: “When children come out to do swimming lessons, we’re doing very good for what we can do and we’ve very good teachers. But the equipment is essential.

“When you have a new board as well. It’s shiny, kids love it, rather than giving them a worn one.

“We got toys for the pool as well, rings to throw to the bottom of the pool as well.”

Glenda added that the new toys will allow the children who come for lessons in Balrothery to learn how to swim in a fun way.

Damage to float supports can come from wear over time or from young children chomping on them, and the well-used, well-worn pieces in the TSC lockers were chosen to be the benefactors of the funds.

Teachers at the swimming pool teach hundreds of children and adults to swim weekly, with lessons every Monday to Saturday.

She estimated that there are 700-800 children who come to the sports complex to learn how to swim and noted the importance of the grant in helping to deliver that.

Mick Duff had agreed to provide funds through the new fund provided to councillors before Councillor Samantha Duff was co-opted into his seat.

The LPF was introduced for 2026 after a vote to reduce the local property tax in the area by 7.5 per cent was agreed, with €1m divvied up between councillors in €25,000 piles.

The local complex is set to launch its new website and discounted membership is being offered to celebrate this, with a one-year membership for €199 and a one-month version for €29.99.

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