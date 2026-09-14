Public submissions sought for Safe Routes School Scheme

SOUTH Dublin County Council are seeking submissions from members of the public to help inform the design of a Safe Routes School scheme at Scoil Naomh Áine National School.

The school, located on New Road, Clondalkin, applied to the Safe Routes to School (SRTS) programme to provide a safer environment for pedestrians, children on scooters and cyclists.

The main focus of the scheme will be on road treatments and will include improved crossing facilities and highlighting the presence of the school to passing motorists to encourage them to reduce their speed.

The proposed works include high-friction markings on the road at either end of the school front and signage to show drivers that they are entering a School Zone.

Raised-table pedestrian crossings to slow traffic and allow pedestrians to cross safely as well as gateway signage at the entrance and exit of the School Zone are also listed as part of the works.

SDCC are also proposing the installation of pencil bollards to prevent parking on the path in front of the school and coloured high friction roundels to be placed along the road surface to highlight the school frontage.

The consultation period runs from August 26 until September 16, and submissions can be made through the SDCC online consultation portal, or in writing to Active Travel Section, Climate Action, South Dublin County Council, County Hall, Tallaght.

Following the close of this non-statutory consultation period, the detailed design of the scheme will progress, informed by the submissions made by the public and stakeholders.

Once the detailed design is completed a tender competition will be run and a construction contractor appointed to carry out the works.

Funded by the National Transport Authority and operated by the council, the SRTS scheme aims to improve safety at the school gate by providing ‘front-of-school’ treatments to alleviate congestion and improve access; create better access routes to school by improving walking and cycling infrastructure; and increase the number of students who cycle to school by expanding the amount of cycle parking.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.