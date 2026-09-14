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K-Pop characters appear at Tymon Summer Market
Denise, Frankie, Daisley and Clodagh are enjoying the day

K-Pop characters appear at Tymon Summer Market

Grace HarteSeptember 14, 2026 11:03 am

THE FINAL instalment of the Tymon Summer Markets took place and featured extra special K-Pop Demon Hunters themed entertainment.

The global sensation made its way to Tallaght, giving fans the chance to meet some of the characters and get their picture taken.

Animated K-Pop characters weren’t the only attraction on the day, as the markets also featured a huge selection of food vendors from both near and far.

A local bakery also shared some special K-Pop-themed fairy cakes with those in the mood for a sweet treat.

Local crafts, delicious food, and live entertainment for all ages, with special performances from talented professionals kept everyone happy, despite the few showers in between.

Marketgoers were in for a whole heap of treats and tricks this month, with bubble artistry and plenty of fun and games on offer for anyone wanting to make the most out of the last market of the season.

The markets have become an annual fixture in the park, giving local craft makers and artisan food companies the opportunity to share their unique offerings with the community.

Since May, the summer markets have been popping up in Tymon Park once a month and each time, the turnout has exceeded organiser’s expectations.

Some of the other market themes included Magical Princess & Superhero Day in May and a Circus Spectacular Day in July.

Here’s hoping next year we will see the Summer Markets return for another season of fun in the sun.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.

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