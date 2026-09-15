Wellness Walk raises over €12k for LauraLynn

THE 2026 Citywest Wellness Walk raised over €12,000 and counting after another successful event at Citywest Business Campus in aid of LauraLynn Children’s Hospice.

The all-ages walk returned for its 15th year as participants came together to break the five-figure barrier once more, just like at last year’s event where they raised over €10,500 and also after raising more than €13,000 in 2024.

This year’s instalment benefitted from the sun shining down on a large turnout of participants as they made the walk around the business campus, free from showers, starting and finishing at 5 Riverwalk opposite the outdoor dining deck at Bel Cibo Restaurant.

Children from local national school Scoil Áine were among those who took part. LauraLynn, the recipient of the Wellness Walk donations, is the only hospice for children in Ireland with life-limiting conditions and requires donations to operate.

Co-organiser Tom Fitzpatrick noted that “every euro raised goes directly” to the hospice that specialises in palliative care for kids around the country.

Mr Fitzpatrick said: “They need €10 million each year to keep their doors open, the vast majority of that needs to come from fundraising. There are 140 staff at LauraLynn, every euro raised goes directly to LauraLynn.”

Tom Fitzpatrick is part of the three-man organising committee for the annual event in Citywest alongside Stephen Campbell and Mike Conway.

Aside from the walk, a raffle was also held on the day for anyone who had entered, including those who may not have been present on the day.

Prizes for the raffle included a 55” Nordmende Ultra HD Smart TV and a Ninja Air Frier, to a €50 Penney’s Gift Voucher and more, with all prizes noted to be transferrable – spot prizes from businesses were also given out.

LauraLynn, based on Leopardstown Road in Tipperstown, Dublin 18, was opened in 2011, a decade after the foundation was founded.

Founders Jane and Brendan McKenna set it up in 2001 after the deaths of daughters Laura, aged four and Lynn, aged 15, to fundraise for a dedicated site in the country that would provide palliative care for kids.

LauraLynn are very grateful for the funds raised so far by the local community through the annual effort and Corporate Fundraising Manager Niamh Doyle noted it comes at a time of a rise in referrals.

The hospice’s Corporate Fundraising Manager stated: “We really appreciate the amazing funds raised by the Citywest Wellness Walk, as well as raising awareness.

“The number of referrals to LauraLynn is increasing so these funds are very much needed, especially as we expand our services throughout the country.”

The organisers want to thank everyone sincerely who supported this fundraiser for LauraLynn.