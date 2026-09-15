Council to consider scheme for the abatement of rates

SOUTH Dublin County Council has shared a notice of consideration of a scheme for the abatement of rates in respect of vacant properties and is seeking written submissions from the public, reports Grace Harte.

In reference to Section 9 of the Local Government Rates and Other Matters Act 2019, SDCC will consider a scheme providing for the abatement of rates, applying in the 2027 financial year.

Section 9 of this Act makes specific provision that elected members of a local authority may make a scheme for this purpose and that such a scheme shall be approved at the budget meeting.

A Vacancy Abatement Scheme allows a local authority to reduce or eliminate commercial rates on vacant commercial properties for defined periods and in specified circumstances.

Section 9 of LGROMA 2019 gives councils significant strategic flexibility to: Encourage reuse of empty commercial properties, support town centre regeneration and reduce dereliction and promote conversion of vacant commercial units to residential use.

It also allows for targeted relief to specific property types, sectors, or geographic zones and to address local economic conditions, for example, areas with high vacancy levels.

SDCC may grant anywhere from 0 per cent to 100 per cent abatement, as the Minister has not set any maximum limits.

Written submissions are welcome on this matter, specifically covering the potential effects of a scheme “providing for the abatement of rates in respect of vacant properties on businesses, individuals and on local authority services.”

Submissions are now open and must be received by noon on September 18.

Those who wish to submit a response can do so by either completing an online survey on SDCC’s consultation portal, or by post to County Hall.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

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