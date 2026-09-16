Teen arrested after firearm and ammunition discovered during Balgaddy public order incident

Gardaí arrested a man in his late teens after a public order incident in Balgaddy on Tuesday night where they discovered a firearm and ammunition nearby.

Gardaí attached to the Task Force Unit of Ronanstown Garda Station, and Crime South and Community Engagement in Lucan arrived on the scene shortly after 7pm and discovered the gun and ammo nearby.

A man aged in his late teens was arrested and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 at a Garda Station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

The firearm that was seized is subject to technical analysis with investigations currently ongoing.