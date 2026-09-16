Youth exchange programmes offer people new opportunity

BALLYFERMOT Youth Service had a busy August this year, as young people took part in three youth exchange programmes which offered them exciting new adventures all around Ireland, reports Grace Harte.

From outdoor challenges in Cork and Galway to wellbeing workshops in Meath and cultural discovery in Europe, the young people from Ballyfermot were given the chance to meet with young people from all over the continent.

The first week of August saw groups from Ireland and Italy come together at Ballyhass Adventure Centre in Cork for a plethora of exciting activities, including wakeboarding, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, rock climbing. Jody, a Youth Worker with Ballyfermot Youth Service, spoke about the importance of adventures such as these for young people.

“By stepping outside their comfort zones and supporting one another, they built confidence, resilience and friendships.

“The week gave the young people plenty to be proud of, with new experiences and shared achievements to take home.”

From August 15 to 22, BYS hosted in partnership with Fundacja Inkubator Innowacji from Warsaw, Poland, to bring together 24 young people from Ballyfermot and Warsaw for a week of outdoor activities creative workshops and nonformal learning.

Participants travelled to Galway for a day of fun at Killary Adventure Centre, where they took part in a range of activities, including the Turf and Bog Challenge, which provided “plenty of laughter” and became “one of the week’s most memorable experiences.”

Through interactive workshops and group discussions, the young people explored what European Union citizenship meant to them, both as individuals and as members of a wider community.

In Meath, young people from Italy, Spain, Hungary and Ireland came together for a week to explore diversity and learn about cultural differences and similarities during the My Head is a Jungle exchange.

This multilateral exchange took place at Drewstown House and focused on mental wellbeing, with workshops designed to build confidence and communication without relying on technology and instead connect through conversation and creativity.

Jody expressed her gratitude for programmes such as these, as they help to break down barriers and encourage inclusion, while introducing young people to new opportunities.

“While every young person experiences an exchange differently, these programmes show the value of learning through shared experiences.

“They offer opportunities to develop practical and social skills, build friendships across borders and strengthen a sense of belonging within Europe.

“For BYS, August was a celebration of the enthusiasm and openness of young people from Ballyfermot and across Europe, whose participation made each exchange unique.”

The three exchange programmes are co-funded by the European Union and supported by Ireland’s National Agency, Léargas and the Erasmus+ Programme.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme