‘Amazing support’ for the Glenasmole Community annual Family Fun Day

ON SATURDAY, September 5, Glenasmole Community Centre welcomed crowds to its annual Family Fun Day, which featured a huge selection of activities that catered to all ages.

For the football fanatics, a game of foot darts could be played, while the craftier types were given the chance to create with Kim, an arts and crafts expert.

Plenty of games were played on the day too, including Jenga and Connect4, as well as huge inflatable games that were set up outside. Face painting, Lego and balloon modelling were also part of the fun, as well as bowling and a Nerf shoot-out.

Local businesses, such as food and craft traders, were given the chance to set up a stall at the Community Centre, which locals showed great support for.

Staff from the Community Centre were incredibly thankful for the support that was shown by members of the community who showed up to take part. Deirdre, the Centre Manager, expressed her thanks to South Dublin County Council, who help to fund their annual Family Fun Days and give local children the chance to make memories.

On social media, the staff from the Community Centre shared their thanks, saying: “Events like these only happen because of the amazing support and community spirit from everyone involved.

“We would also like to thank Rhianne from SDCC, Alan Edge, Darren and our new Major Francis Timmons for coming along and supporting us, it was lovely to have you there.”

“And of course, we could not forget the fantastic entertainers and activities.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

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