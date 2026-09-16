Huge crowd celebrate best ever festival in Lucan

LUCAN Festival organisers managed to pull off the “best festival ever” this past weekend and drew a huge crowd to the Village to celebrate community and pride of place.

The sun made an appearance on Sunday for the Festival’s Family Fun Day, which included a jam-packed line-up of events and entertainment.

Well-known film characters, the Terminator and the Predator strolled around the Village, shaking hands and meeting locals, while Gary Byrne, the Festival MC took to the mic to keep spirits high for the day.

Entertainment was in no short supply on the day as local ukulele group, The Walkeleles and Westside Performers took centre stage on Sunday to share their talents with festivalgoers.

Events Coordinator and Social Media Manager for the Lucan Festival, Joseph Reid, was overwhelmed by the turnout and shared his gratitude for the support that was shown by locals.

“Saturday night was phenomenal with the fireworks display. We had a lot of people turn up, and we outdid ourselves, especially on Sunday; the place was jam-packed.”

Traders travelled from all over the country for the festival, with businesses from north and south setting up shop for the weekend. “We had 18 food stalls and 38 craft stalls, and everyone was doing very, very well.

“I’m blown away by the amount of people that were there over the weekend.”

Organisers first began preparing for the festival in February and received an outpouring of support from local Councillors, businesses, Lucan Tidy Towns and South Dublin County Council.

“We had big support from the councillors. We want to say a huge thank you to South Dublin County Council for supporting the festival.

“The reason for the Lucan Festival is to promote the village and to promote inclusivity in the area. We want to bring people in, and we want to show them what Lucan is all about.”

Festival organisers are already looking forward to next year’s instalment and are hoping to recruit new committee members with fresh ideas who are willing to help the small team of organisers pull off another successful festival.

“We want people to look at the fact that Lucan is a vibrant little town, and we want people to come in and visit the town and the local businesses and support them.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme