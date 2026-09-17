Council carrying out assessments over death of three swans in Corkagh Park

SOUTH Dublin County Council shared a statement following public outrage at the death of three swans at Corkagh Park in early August.

Members of the public recovered the bodies of three swans at the Corkagh Lakes and discovered they had drowned due to the presence of discarded fishing line and hooks in the water.

SDCC’s Senior Executive Officer for Climate Action, Andy McNally, stated that SDCC “was saddened to learn of the recent deaths of cygnets at Corkagh Park and understands the concern these incidents have caused among park users and the wider community.”

In terms of action that is being taken to protect wildlife and deter unauthorised fishing activity, Andy clarified that SDCC “has responded to the recent incidents and is carrying out assessments of what additional measures could be implemented.”

Although no fishing notices are currently in place at Corkagh Park Lakes due to an outbreak of crayfish plague and lack of environmental care by some lake users, fishing activity continues to be observed.

Andy clarified that efforts are being made by Park Rangers and supervisory staff regularly to ensure any fishing activity is ceased immediately, although “unauthorised fishing continues to occur from time to time despite these enforcement efforts.”

“The Council is aware of concerns regarding discarded fishing line and the potential risk it poses to wildlife.

“Daily inspections of the park are carried out by Council staff, with litter, debris and other hazards removed as part of routine maintenance operations. Staff also remain vigilant for any issues that may impact wildlife and respond where necessary.”

He went on to say that the Council “will continue to work with local Gardaí, community groups and other stakeholders to address these concerns and help ensure Corkagh Park remains a safe and welcoming environment for both wildlife and visitors.”

“We take great pride in the rich biodiversity of Corkagh Park, which provides an important habitat for a wide range of wildlife, including resident and visiting bird species.

“The park is a valued natural asset for the community, and the protection and welfare of its wildlife remain a key priority for SDCC. Incidents that threaten wildlife are therefore treated with the utmost seriousness,” Andy concluded.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme