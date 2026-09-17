Thomas Davis heroes present mini All-Ireland funds to Jigsaw

“HEROES” Thomas Davis handed over €1,753 worth of fundraising to Jigsaw Dublin South West after their fundraising campaign through the Mini All-Irelands.

Over 500 children across the community took part in the week of games and fun across four different codes held in June, and donations were welcomed on an idonate page, with all funds set for the local Jigsaw service.

Jigsaw Dublin Southwest provides free therapy to young people aged 12-25 from their base at St John’s House on High Street.

Over four nights, the event held a festival atmosphere, with the children trying out the different sports offered at the club, as well as families enjoying an opening ceremony, plenty of barbecue food and fun available each evening.

The Mini All-Irelands are open to all children aged 7–12 in the community, whether they are members of the Kiltipper club or not, and takes place over the course of a week on an annual basis.

A spokesperson for the club’s Mini All Ireland committee described the event that raised the funds as “a huge success.”

The spokesperson stated: “I think the event was a huge success…it’s encouraging new players to get involved but also encouraging existing players to maybe try an event in the club that they haven’t tried before. “It’s definitely a festival atmosphere.”

The event is held at the local club in honour of former Thomas Davis man John Collins, who passed away in January 2025. John was a well-known figure at the club who had settled in Tallaght in the mid-90s after growing up in Brimingham, UK.

He spent a lot of his free time working alongside the club, especially with the children of the local GAA side for over two decades.

“John was an integral part of our club, dedicating countless voluntary hours to coaching our kids Academy and nurturing the talents of our juvenile hurling and football teams over the years.

“He was a stalwart of our kids academy for nearly two decades where his passion, encouragement, generosity, and commitment left an incredible mark on both the children he coached, his fellow coaches and the wider Thomas Davis community…

“…John’s contributions will forever be cherished, and his legacy will live on in the many lives he touched.”