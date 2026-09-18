€29.3 million spent on county roads, transport and safety

IT WAS revealed in South Dublin County Council’s 2025 Annual Report that a total of €29.3m was spent on the county’s roads, transport and safety, compared to €27.1m in 2024.

This expenditure was divided between traffic light repairs, road maintenance and EV charging infrastructure, as well as sustainable transport strategies, in an effort to promote sustainable and accessible transport initiatives and encourage a shift towards their use.

Regarding traffic calming projects, a total of 14 were implemented over the course of the year, including speed ramps and improvements to junctions.

Pedestrian crossings were also delivered as part of the Council’s plans to improve the county’s road infrastructure, with 22 new or upgraded crossings completed around the area.

A full survey of all traffic light assets was completed to improve identification of maintenance issues and to provide data to support future infrastructure upgrades.

Following this survey, 1,049 traffic lights were repaired, with 11 junctions and 26 pedestrian crossings upgraded to LED to reduce energy consumption.

A further 1,876 public lighting units were upgraded to energy-efficient LEDs, which now make up 79.6 per cent of the public lighting system.

EV charging infrastructure was also at the forefront of SDCC’s energy efficiency efforts, with work continuing in new residential developments to integrate the necessary charging infrastructure.

In terms of public transport, three new bus stops were delivered and a further 20 stops progressed to design stages under the NTAsupported bus stop enhancement programme.

This expenditure also contributed to the launch of several initiatives in 2025, and the continuation of others, such as plans for DART+ Southwest and the commencement of contractor procurement for the project.

Engagement also began with NTA and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) on a transport strategy for the west of the county, with informal consultation on procurement options which will be followed by formal consultation on the draft scope and approach to the strategy.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

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