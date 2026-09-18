338,681 expressions of interest for housing through council system

IN 2025, South Dublin County Council received 338,581 expressions of interest for housing through its choice-based letting system and managed to allocate 1,423 housing units.

As part of its Annual Report, SDCC listed the results of its Service Plan, which aims to deliver housing, accommodation and homelessness services to groups experiencing inequality.

Over the course of the year, 1,044 household presentations were made to SDCC’s homeless services, with 206 allocations to homeless households completed as part of its housing allocations.

The report also noted that the Council supported 518 households to either exit homelessness or to prevent them from becoming homeless at the same time that the Dublin Region Homeless Action Plan 2025-27 was approved by elected members.

This Action Plan aims to reduce homelessness in Dublin through the collective efforts of councils around the county and the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive.

As part of their work towards reducing homelessness, SDCC opened a new family hub in Tallaght in conjunction with the DRHE to provide temporary accommodation for local households experiencing homelessness.

In terms of social housing support, a total of 3,488 new applications were received last year, while 191 rightsizing applications were received from social housing tenants and private homeowners.

The report also detailed aspects of SDCC’s County Development Plan that materialised over the course of the year, including the completion of 7,932 residential units since the Plan came into effect.

This data shows that the core strategy targets relating to housing were met last year, as 2,524 units were completed with a 2.17:1 ratio of apartments/duplexes to houses.

Further progress was made on SDCC’s Housing Delivery Action Plan, with 816 new social homes delivered and a further 156 new affordable purchase homes were advertised in Canal Bank, Kilcarbery, and Swiftbanks.

In Clonburris, 116 social and affordable homes were completed in the Canal Extension, while the construction of 284 homes within Kishoge Gardens commenced.

The initial joint venture development in Kilcarbery Grange concluded, with the fourth phase substantially complete, having delivered a total of 1,034 new homes under the original development agreement, including 310 social homes, 126 cost-rental homes, and 50 affordable homes.

These efforts reflect the Council’s aim to “deliver a range of high quality social and affordable housing for people of all housing needs – taking account of the needs specific to the diversity of people and with a special focus on people experiencing homelessness.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme