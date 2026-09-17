Confusion over gateway erected on greenway at Garter Lane

Gates were recently placed at the end of the greenway on Garter Lane

THERE has been confusion among the local community in Saggart after a gate was erected on the greenway by Garter’s Lane with opening hours provided for its use.

The cycle path was sought by the council as part of the planning permission for 266 homes to be developed by Tetrarch Capital and granted in August 2022, with a letter of consent provided by the landowner.