Residents strongly oppose the introduction of blanket clamping

A PETITION has been started by the residents of Parkleigh, a residential area located in Seven Mills, calling for several bodies to reconsider the proposed introduction of APCOA clamping throughout the estate.

The residents are calling on Cairn Homes – who are recognised as the landowner of Parkleigh – the OMC Board of Directors and Cushman & Wakefield to discuss with residents the proposed clamping measures and allow them to raise concerns before “the decision was made.”

Residents clarified that they “strongly oppose the introduction of a blanket clamping regime and believe there are more proportionate ways of addressing parking concerns within Parkleigh.”

“We are particularly concerned that this decision has been made without consultation with the wider Parkleigh OMC membership.

“The recent circular states that the proposal was brought to the ‘OMC board of directors for approval’, yet residents were not given an opportunity to discuss the proposal, raise concerns or consider alternative solutions before the decision was made.”

In a response to The Echo, Cairn said there is ongoing engagement with the OMC, Cushman and Wakefield, “who have responsibility for the estate wide management of Parkleigh, as it seeks to address residents’ concerns, support safe and responsible parking practice, and prioritise the needs of the community.”

Cairn noted that the OMC are taking steps to target illegal parking on paths, kerbs and roads, which are affecting pedestrians, causing public safety concerns, and impacting emergency services’ access.

Measures are being taken to address these issues, and the OMC is “consulting with residents on other aspects of good car parking management and a wider plan to ensure that this is implemented throughout the development.”

Residents acknowledged the safety and accessibility issues that can be caused by obstructive parking and are seeking “reasonable measures to keep roads and access routes clear.”

“We believe Parkleigh residents should have a voice in decisions that will have a direct and potentially significant impact on everyday life within our community.”

Carin concluded by saying it will “continue to work closely with Cushman & Wakefield and the residents to come to the best outcome for the community in Parkleigh.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

TAGS Clondalkin