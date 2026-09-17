Tymon works to be ‘ramped up’

AN UPDATE has been given on the upgrade to the children’s playground on the Wellington Road entrance of Tymon Park, with work estimated to begin in the second half of 2027, reports Grace Harte.

Councillor Pamela Kearns raised the motion at this month’s area meeting, allowing the Project Manager to clarify the current timeline of construction, which will be “ramped up” in the coming months.

Two contractors are currently undertaking the work, with a third joining the team early next year to move the project delivery further along, following a delay in the programme this year.

The Project Manager explained several issues with the state of the current playground, including poor surfacing and the “very old” equipment, as well as a lack of utilisation of the natural landscape.

It was pointed out by the Manager that the playground does not utilise the natural woodland that is parallel to the playground, which is something that has been taken on board by contractors.

A “firm connection” between the playground and the woods has been implemented in the construction plans, promising an excellent play experience once the project is completed.

There will also be space for younger children and older kids, with separate play areas for the different age groups, which is preferred. One area of the playground will cater for much younger children, while older children can also have their fun in the age-appropriate play area.

The Manager also told the Committee that the ground of the play area will be very soft, similar to that of Rathfarnham playground.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

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