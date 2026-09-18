Application lodged seeking extension for construction of two-storey house refused

AN APPLICATION seeking an extension of duration of permission for the construction of a two-storey house in Balrothery has been refused by South Dublin County Council, reports Grace Harte.

Planning permission was first granted in July 2021, for a duration of five years, yet development works had not commenced by the end of the five years.

As per the application form, the proposed extension period is three years, until July 2029. The works proposed to be undertaken during the extension period were described as “the entire project”. Works are indicated to commence in February 2027, according to the application.

The development consists of the construction of a two-bedroom, two-storey semi-detached dwelling in a residential area in Tallaght, on a site containing an existing two-storey, end-of-terrace dwelling with a pitched roof and former side garden.

It was noted in the Chief Executive’s order that “a number of days can be disregarded effectively lengthening the duration of the permission beyond the calendar years”.

A total of 45 days can be disregarded for a five-year permission, meaning the extant permission expired on August 18, 2026.

The Chief Executive’s Order refers to Section 42(1A) of the Planning and Development Act, which allows the extension of permissions for one or more houses where the development has not yet commenced.

It notes that the application for extension was lodged in July 2026, which is “outside of the six-month period of the commencement of Section 42(1A) on August 1, 2025”.

“Accordingly, the application does not comply with the statutory timeframe prescribed under Section 42(1A)(a)(ii). Therefore, it is considered that the requested extension of duration cannot be granted and refusal is recommended.”

The Chief Executive’s Order concludes that due to the reasons listed above, a decision “for the application to extend the period for which the planning permission has effect, is hereby made to refuse for the reason(s), as set out above.”

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