More than €30k worth of suspected cocaine and cannabis seized in Fettercairn

Gardai seized more than €30,000 worth of suspected cocaine after a search in a house in Fettercairn, as well as a quantity suspected cannabis and cash.

Gardaí in the Divisional Drug Unit attached to Tallaght Garda Station carried out a search in a house in the Fettercairn area and seized approximately €30,050 of suspected cocaine, €2,660 of suspected cannabis and a “small amount of cash.”

A picture of the haul shows a large amount of suspected cocaine and suspected cannabis in large bags, as well as several small bags of suspected cannabis and one of circular-shaped white pills suspected to be cocaine.

Small weighing scales can also be seen among the seized items. The investigation is ongoing.