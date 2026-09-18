Rhasidat Adeleke to close out track season at Athlos Athletics

Rhasidat Adeleke is set to close out her track season tonight as she competes at the all-women Athlos Athletics meeting.

The event is invitation only with Adeleke being one of two Irish athletes taking part, the other being Sophie O’Sullivan.

Adeleke will take part in the 200m while O’Sullivan takes part in the 800m. Other events contested include long jump, 100m, 400m, the mile and the 100m hurdles.

While she broke through on the 400m circuit, Adeleke has recently been focusing on the 200m distance with a silver medal at last month’s European Championships to show for it.

Her stiffest opposition here will be against the Olympic 200m champion Gabby Thomas. Founded by Alexis Ohanian, the Athlos meeting series aim is to develop more elite women only sporting events across the globe with lucrative prize purses on offer.

There is expected to be a sell-out crowd at the 10,500 capacity StoneX stadium home to Rugby Premiership side Saracens.

The winner will receive €57,000, while second and third place receive €30,000 and €17,000.