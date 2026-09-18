Tallaght Person of the Year has positive impact on community
THE search to find the new Tallaght Person of the Year was launched on Saturday with an event at Priory Market.
The Tallaght Person of the Year awards 2026 was launched in the food enterprise hub in Tallaght Village, with online nominations to open on Monday.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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