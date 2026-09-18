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Tallaght Person of the Year has positive impact on community
Little Blue Hero Seán Óg Preston (representing Tallaght Person of the Year Emer Lamon), Mayor Francis Timmons, Rían and Little Blue Hero Darcie at the launch of Tallaght Person of the Year 2026

Tallaght Person of the Year has positive impact on community

James Roulston MooneySeptember 18, 2026 3:02 pm

THE search to find the new Tallaght Person of the Year was launched on Saturday with an event at Priory Market.

The Tallaght Person of the Year awards 2026 was launched in the food enterprise hub in Tallaght Village, with online nominations to open on Monday.

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