Search
Blessing of the Dogs celebration takes place in St Kilian’s Church

Blessing of the Dogs celebration takes place in St Kilian’s Church

Echo StaffSeptember 18, 2026 2:55 pm

THE ruff residents of Kilnamanagh-Castleview Parish will be blessed next Saturday at 5pm at St Kilian’s Church in Kingswood as part of celebrations marking a special Feast of St Francis of Assisi.

The Blessing of the Dogs at the local parish will be held as part of the Franciscan Jubilee Novena, marking 800 years since the passing of St Francis, and the anniversary year will have daily events from next Friday, September 25 to Saturday, October 3, before the Feast of St Francis of Assisi is celebrated on Sunday, October 4.

Read More


More than €30k worth of suspected cocaine and cannabis seized in Fettercairn

Latest

Gardai seized more than €30,000 worth of suspected cocaine after a search in a house in Fettercairn, as well as a quantity...

Rare clouded yellow butterfly spotted near Basketball Arena

Tallaght

UNEXPECTED visitors have paid a visit to Tymon Park recently as a rare butterfly species migrated further up the Irish coast than...

€29.3 million spent on county roads, transport and safety

Tallaght

IT WAS revealed in South Dublin County Council’s 2025 Annual Report that a total of €29.3m was spent on the county’s roads,...

338,681 expressions of interest for housing through council system

Tallaght

IN 2025, South Dublin County Council received 338,581 expressions of interest for housing through its choice-based letting system and managed to allocate...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST