Blessing of the Dogs celebration takes place in St Kilian’s Church

THE ruff residents of Kilnamanagh-Castleview Parish will be blessed next Saturday at 5pm at St Kilian’s Church in Kingswood as part of celebrations marking a special Feast of St Francis of Assisi.

The Blessing of the Dogs at the local parish will be held as part of the Franciscan Jubilee Novena, marking 800 years since the passing of St Francis, and the anniversary year will have daily events from next Friday, September 25 to Saturday, October 3, before the Feast of St Francis of Assisi is celebrated on Sunday, October 4.