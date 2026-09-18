Delicious food and live entertainment at colourful market in Corkagh Park

THIS past Saturday, Corkagh Park was transformed into a colourful market, offering local crafts, delicious food and live entertainment for the whole family, reports Grace Harte.

The good weather encouraged people from near and far to head to the park and check out all that was on offer at the completely free event.

Younger members of the family were given the opportunity to meet some of their favourite Disney characters, including Elsa from Frozen, who showed up to take pictures and for a meet-andgreet.

Kids were also transformed into cartoon heroes after taking a seat in the face-painting chair, with mini versions of Minnie Mouse spotted running around the green.

SDCC Mobile Libraries made a stop at the Park on Saturday for all the eager bookworms who wished to stock up and get reading.

Comic book characters and stars of the big screen, Spider-Man and Deadpool, took advantage of the cameras and posed beside some of their fans as the sun beamed. In addition to the live music, attendees were treated to balloon modelling and carnival games, like Hook a Duck.

Mayor Francis Timmons made an appearance at the park, as well as members of An Garda Síochána’s community policing team, who brought along a Garda van for curious youngsters to explore.

The wide array of food trucks showcased the range of local food businesses, encouraging people to come back for more and keeping bellies full and energy up for the afternoon.

The family-oriented event proved to be a huge success overall and brought great joy to the area, with nothing but positive reviews by the end of the day.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme