Tallaght kickboxers set for World C’ships in Italy

SEVENTEEN young athletes from Tallaght Martial Arts (TMA) will proudly represent Ireland at the WAKO Junior World Championships in Jesolo, Italy, from 20–27 September, reports Michael Howley.

The athletes earned their places on Team Ireland following this year’s Kickboxing Ireland National Championships and have spent the past six months preparing for the World Championships with gruelling training sessions, including early mornings and six days of training every week.

For some, Jesolo will be another step in an already impressive international career while for others, it will be their first time representing Ireland as part of Team Ireland.

Among the first-time Team Ireland representatives are Polly Jones, Liam Feeney, Max Byron May, Brian O’Connor and Ryan O’Toole. Polly comes from a family steeped in kickboxing, with both parents and her sister having previously represented Ireland at WAKO championships, while her brother has represented TMA internationally.

Liam will compete in both points and light contact, making his Team Ireland debut across two sections. Returning to the international stage are Reece Doyle, Adam and Max Myers, Amy and Edward Comerford, Dáire Ryan, Georgia Clarke, Dara Kelly- Clarke, Eoin Finn, Isabel Golding, Shannon Conlon and Cillian McArdle.

Reece Doyle will compete in three sections — points, light contact and kick light — and arrives as the current WAKO European Champion in full contact. Adam Myers returns with a European silver medal, while siblings Amy and Edward Comerford and Dara Kelly- Clarke all took European bronze medals last year.

Eoin Finn will take on a new challenge this year, stepping into the ring for the first time in full contact, having already won a European bronze in points. Isabel Golding, also a European bronze medallist, is no stranger to the podium and will be looking to build on last year’s success. Shannon Conlon competed at this level for the first time last year and is now raring to get back onto the mats in her points division.

Dáire Ryan is equally excited to return to her points division, continuing a remarkable family connection to the sport. Her father Gar has won the WAKO Senior European Championships and was the only Irish combat sports athlete to compete at the 2025 World Games, while her grandfather is TMA Head Coach Dave Heffernan.

Georgia Clarke also comes from a family of high-level kickboxers, with both her older brother and sister having competed spectacularly in some of the sport’s highest divisions. The team also includes Cillian McArdle, a previous WAKO World Champion who took silver at last year’s championships.

Cillian has had an outstanding year, becoming both Junior and Senior National Champion in the ring and being named this year’s Active South Dublin Bursary winner.

For TMA Head Coach Dave Heffernan, seeing 17 athletes make the Irish team is a hugely proud moment. “I am so proud of every one of these athletes.

“Since securing their places on the team back in March, they have shown incredible dedication and commitment. They have put in the work, made the sacrifices and continued to push themselves every single week.”

Team Ireland Head Coach and TMA Head Coach Martin Bannon added: “It has been a pleasure to watch this team grow together throughout the year.

“They have supported each other, trained together, helped each other and pushed each other when things got tough. That team spirit is a huge part of what makes this group so special.”

For athletes as young as nine, the commitment required to reach a World Championship is remarkable.

After six months of hard work, early mornings and countless hours on the mats, the TMA team are ready to proudly wear the Irish colours and represent Tallaght, their families, their club and their country on the world stage.

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