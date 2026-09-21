Search
CCPC launches investigation into Uniphar’s TouchStore takeover
Citywest-based Uniphar is facing an in-depth competition review after its acquisition of Limerick company TouchStore

CCPC launches investigation into Uniphar’s TouchStore takeover

James Roulston MooneySeptember 21, 2026 11:55 am

THE Competition and Consumer Protection Commission is to carry out a full Phase 2 investigation into Citywest-based Uniphar’s acquisition of TouchStore.

The healthcare services provider Uniphar, based in Citywest Business Park, purchased TouchStore in January of this year.

Uniphar is one of two full line pharmaceutical wholesalers in Ireland, and it also owns retail stores, franchise networks and buying groups, including brands like Allcare Pharmacy, Hickey’s Pharmacy and McCauley Health and Beauty.

TouchStore is a Limerick-based company that provides dispensing and retail management software to pharmacies across Ireland.

The investigation centres around competition law and what the deal may mean for future competition in the country.

A statement from the CCPC reads: “Under competition law, the CCPC must assess certain mergers and acquisitions in order to prevent harmful effects on competition in the State.

“In doing so, the CCPC considers the potential impact of mergers and acquisitions on consumers, such as changes to price, consumer choice, quality and innovation.

Uniphar announced its acquisition of TouchStore in January 2026. While the transaction did not meet the thresholds for mandatory notification, the CCPC used its statutory power under the Competition Act 2002, as amended, to ‘call in’ below-threshold mergers that it believes may impact competition in Irish markets.

“The deal was notified to the CCPC on 27 April 2026. Following a preliminary examination, the CCPC has decided an in-depth investigation is needed to establish whether the proposed transaction will result in a substantial lessening of competition in Ireland.

“As the transaction was completed prior to its notification, the CCPC has imposed interim measures requiring Uniphar and TouchStore to continue operating independently pending the outcome of its review.

“As the investigation is ongoing, the CCPC is unable to share any further information.”

Read More


War of words erupts in dispute over access to carpark

Tallaght

ACCUSATIONS and counter accusations  have been made in the latest chapter of a local dispute over an access point in Kilnamanagh. Kilnamanagh...

Three arrested and stolen car recovered by gardaí in Tallaght

Latest

Gardaí arrested three men on Saturday in areas including Cloonmore Park, and recovered a stolen vehicle as part of ongoing investigations into...

City Council shows support for motion to review rent hikes

Ballyfermot

DUBLIN City Council has expressed support for a review of the recent rent hikes for council homes, which saw an increase in...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST