CCPC launches investigation into Uniphar’s TouchStore takeover

Citywest-based Uniphar is facing an in-depth competition review after its acquisition of Limerick company TouchStore

THE Competition and Consumer Protection Commission is to carry out a full Phase 2 investigation into Citywest-based Uniphar’s acquisition of TouchStore.

The healthcare services provider Uniphar, based in Citywest Business Park, purchased TouchStore in January of this year.

Uniphar is one of two full line pharmaceutical wholesalers in Ireland, and it also owns retail stores, franchise networks and buying groups, including brands like Allcare Pharmacy, Hickey’s Pharmacy and McCauley Health and Beauty.

TouchStore is a Limerick-based company that provides dispensing and retail management software to pharmacies across Ireland.

The investigation centres around competition law and what the deal may mean for future competition in the country.

A statement from the CCPC reads: “Under competition law, the CCPC must assess certain mergers and acquisitions in order to prevent harmful effects on competition in the State.

“In doing so, the CCPC considers the potential impact of mergers and acquisitions on consumers, such as changes to price, consumer choice, quality and innovation.

Uniphar announced its acquisition of TouchStore in January 2026. While the transaction did not meet the thresholds for mandatory notification, the CCPC used its statutory power under the Competition Act 2002, as amended, to ‘call in’ below-threshold mergers that it believes may impact competition in Irish markets.

“The deal was notified to the CCPC on 27 April 2026. Following a preliminary examination, the CCPC has decided an in-depth investigation is needed to establish whether the proposed transaction will result in a substantial lessening of competition in Ireland.

“As the transaction was completed prior to its notification, the CCPC has imposed interim measures requiring Uniphar and TouchStore to continue operating independently pending the outcome of its review.

“As the investigation is ongoing, the CCPC is unable to share any further information.”