Auction date set for vacant creche

A VACANT property situated in a dense residential development located just off Newcastle Grove in Lucan has been listed for auction at €400,000 to provide a modern creche facility and residential accommodation.

Formerly a creche, the 171 sqm building comprises six play areas, staff office space, changing rooms and toilets, kitchenette facilities, with an apartment located on the first floor.

The mixed-use building has an outdoor play area to the rear of the building and off-street parking to the front.

Subject to obtaining all necessary planning permission, the building has the potential to be converted to residential use.

Currently, the property is in vacant possession of the creche and the current rent reserved is listed as €12,240 per annum.

With easy access to the N4, there is a direct route into Dublin City Centre, which is approximately 14km away.

The unit is set to go to auction online on September 24.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme