Search
Auction date set for vacant creche
The mixed-use property includes a former childcare facility and a first-floor apartment

Auction date set for vacant creche

Grace HarteSeptember 21, 2026 1:55 pm

A VACANT property situated in a dense residential development located just off Newcastle Grove in Lucan has been listed for auction at €400,000 to provide a modern creche facility and residential accommodation.

Formerly a creche, the 171 sqm building comprises six play areas, staff office space, changing rooms and toilets, kitchenette facilities, with an apartment located on the first floor.

The mixed-use building has an outdoor play area to the rear of the building and off-street parking to the front.

Subject to obtaining all necessary planning permission, the building has the potential to be converted to residential use.

Currently, the property is in vacant possession of the creche and the current rent reserved is listed as €12,240 per annum.

With easy access to the N4, there is a direct route into Dublin City Centre, which is approximately 14km away.

The unit is set to go to auction online on September 24.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme 

Read More


Plans lodged for 408 homes in Clondalkin

Clondalkin

THORNMEADOW Developments Limited has submitted an application for planning permission for a large-scale residential development at the Securispeed Logistics Site in Clondalkin....

Gardaí investigate after gunshot reported in Clondalkin

Latest

 At approximately 11:45 pm, members of An Garda Síochána attended a scene at a residential location in Woodford, Clondalkin on Sunday, September...

Tae tea brands fly into Dublin Airport

Business

WALKINSTOWN-based Tae Tea flew onto shelves in Terminal 2 of Dublin Airport recently and the Makers Academy finalist behind it all, Tara...

Paediatric services at CHI Tallaght to shut from Thursday midnight until next Tuesday morning

Latest

Children’s Health Ireland at Tallaght’s Emergency Care Unit is closing temporarily for four days from midnight on Thursday until 8am next Tuesday...

CCPC launches investigation into Uniphar’s TouchStore takeover

Business

THE Competition and Consumer Protection Commission is to carry out a full Phase 2 investigation into Citywest-based Uniphar’s acquisition of TouchStore. The...

War of words erupts in dispute over access to carpark

Tallaght

ACCUSATIONS and counter accusations  have been made in the latest chapter of a local dispute over an access point in Kilnamanagh. Kilnamanagh...

Three arrested and stolen car recovered by gardaí in Tallaght

Latest

Gardaí arrested three men on Saturday in areas including Cloonmore Park, and recovered a stolen vehicle as part of ongoing investigations into...

City Council shows support for motion to review rent hikes

Ballyfermot

DUBLIN City Council has expressed support for a review of the recent rent hikes for council homes, which saw an increase in...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST