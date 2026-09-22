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€15 million boost under Regeneration Investment Fund
Projects in Tallaght will benefit from the funding

€15 million boost under Regeneration Investment Fund

Grace HarteSeptember 22, 2026 10:50 am

LUCAN, Clondalkin and Tallaght have received a “landmark boost” of €15m under the ‘Regeneration Investment Fund’, announced by Minister Emer Higgins this week.

Under this fund, three projects in the South Dublin County Council administrative area will be included in the new Investment Fund Programme, including the development of the Adamstown Civic Building and enhancement projects in both Neilstown and Tallaght.

The fund will support policies such as ‘Town Centre First’ and seek to focus funding in the most disadvantaged areas of our towns and cities, whilst supporting newer communities also.

An investment of €15m will be available to South Dublin County Council if it meets the targets set out in its applications for support.

Announcing the funding, Minister Emer Higgins highlighted the lift this funding will give the communities

“We all want the centres of our towns and cities to be places people want to hang out in, meet up at, do their shopping and live in.

“That’s the same for us in Lucan and Clondalkin and it is great to see €7.5m being allocated to develop the Adamstown Civic Building, which will serve the growing community, and also over two million euro being invested into Neilstown.”

She went on to mention the need for funding such as this to ensure the upkeep of spaces which should “look well” and be “usable and accessible to everyone in our community.”

“They should be places where everyone from teenagers to older people feel safe in and want to use, be proud of and enjoy.”

Minister Higgins applauded SDCC for submitting a comprehensive application that “reflects their ambition and commitment to our areas.”

“I would also like to thank the community groups and social enterprises who have collaborated with them in creating projects that will have a lasting effect on their locality.”

The Department will now begin contacting local authorities regarding the next steps they need to take to deliver on this ambition.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme 

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