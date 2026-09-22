‘This gas can have long-term impacts on children who misuse it’
NEW HSE figures show a 130 per cent increase in nitrous oxide misuse-related presentations on the National Drugs Treatment Reporting System since 2022, including a 50 per cent rise for kids.
New figures released by the HSE to Dublin Mid-West TD Mark Ward show a sharp rise from 30 people nationwide to 69 in 2025, with a strong uptick in children presenting for nitrous oxide misuse-related issues.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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