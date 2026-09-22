Thomas Davis and Boden reach Senior County Football semi-finals

Thomas Davis and Ballyboden St Enda’s know who they will be facing in the Dublin Senior Football Championship semi-finals after their quarter-finals wins last weekend.

Davis will be matched up against Castleknock in the final four after a solid display against Ballymun Kickhams saw them pick up the victory at the quarter final stage.

Castleknock managed a strong finish in their quarter final matchup to defeat Kilmacud Crokes by three points with a 0-17 to 0-14 scoreline.

Castleknock have gone under the radar this year with the team impressing throughout the championship campaign thus far, of course they are led by former Dublin stalwart Ciaran Kilkenny.

Davis was perhaps also overlooked coming into this year’s competition. After having lots of expectations around last year they were eliminated in the group stage after failing to win a game.

Despite last year’s performance a closer examination at their campaign showed that performances were decided by fine margins and they are showing now that they still can operate at the highest of levels.

Ballyboden overcame an extremely valiant Clontarf team to win their quarter final and book themselves a semi-final matchup against Cuala.

Of course as holders, Boden will be confident that they can get the job done however they will have plenty on their hands to deal with as they come up an intercounty laden Cuala side containing the likes of Con O’Callaghan, Charlie McMorrow, Peadar O’Cofaigh Byrne and of course the recently retired Mick Fitzsimons.

Cuala reached the semi-final stage after a victory against Skerries Harps with a 1-21 to 0-19 margin.