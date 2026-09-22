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Nestlé sells supplements business in $1bn deal
Nestlé office in Citywest

Nestlé sells supplements business in $1bn deal

James Roulston MooneySeptember 22, 2026 10:58 am

NESTLÉ, with Irish offices in Citywest, has agreed to sell its mainstream Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements business to Yellow Wood Partners for $1 billion.

The food and beverage company with Irish headquarters in Citywest Business Campus is divesting their holistic health portfolio as they look to focus resources where there is “the strongest competitive advantage.”

The scope of the transaction comprises seven established brands: Nature’s Bounty, Osteo Bi-Flex, Ester-C, Gard, Nuun, Puritan’s Pride and Sisu, together with the associated US private-label supplements business, dedicated manufacturing, packaging, warehousing and distribution operations.

Nestlé CEO Phillipp Navratil noted that the divestment is “another important step” for the company.

Mr Navratil was appointed as Chief Executive of the global company in September 2025.

The Chief Executive stated: “This is another important step in the strategic transformation of our portfolio. We are focusing our resources where we have the strongest competitive advantage.

“With Nestlé’s strong innovation and brand-building capabilities, we are well positioned for growth in the premium, science-led VMS space, where brands such as Solgar and Pure Encapsulations continue to perform strongly.

“At the same time, the category has evolved, and the mainstream VMS business requires a different approach under dedicated ownership.”

In 2025, the business generated sales of $1.2bn. It predominantly operates in the US, with a presence in numerous other countries including Canada and China.

The transaction is subject to applicable regulatory approvals and is expected to close by the first half of 2027.

In 2021, Nestlé had acquired several of the brands now set to be offset in $5.75bn purchase of core brands of The Bountiful Company – namely Nature’s Bounty, Osteo Bi-Flex and Puritan’s Pride – and integrated them into Nestlé Health Science.

One of the core brands acquired through that deal, Solgar, will be maintained as a Nestlé-owned brand.

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