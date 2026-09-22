The Cherry Orchard Park Renewal Project €9m boost

THE Cherry Orchard Park Renewal project received a “funding boost” following the announcement that €9m will be invested in the project as part of the Town and Cities Regeneration Investment Fund.

The proposed development will include a 400m running track with floodlights, a full-size grass playing pitch and an upgrade to the existing grass pitch, as well as the construction of an all-weather pitch with seating surroundings.

A sports pavilion with toilets and club storage and a small civic plaza adjacent to The Orchard Centre are also planned.

Councillor Daithí Doolan welcomed the announcement, which was made this week by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

“This is a major step forward in the development of a People’s Park in Cherry Orchard. The park will be situated in the centre of Cherry Orchard, right beside St. Ultan’s School.

“With 68 per cent of Cherry Orchard’s population being under the age of 40, this community urgently needs a fully developed people’s park”, he said.

The Park will provide an accessible area for the community, with inclusive play areas, nature trails and outdoor gathering and performance areas.

A safer pedestrian environment will be provided through the construction of a proposed park boundary extension into the surrounding road network.

The plans also include over 500 new trees that will be planted to enhance biodiversity and provide woodland and wetland trails for all.

“This transformative and exciting project aims to completely reinvent the eight-hectare green space into a thriving public realm centrepiece. It will have something for all ages and abilities.”

The new space will open Cherry Orchard to new opportunities and experiences, with huge plans for events and community activities once the park is open.

“The community will be at the centre of these plans with a new amphitheatre for school and community events, along with stepped seating surrounding the all-weather pitch to host outdoor cinema and festivals”, Cllr Doolan added.

“This really is great news for Cherry Orchard. With the funding now guaranteed, work can start as soon as possible, with anticipated completion in early 2029.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme