Contractor sought to dispose of nitrous oxide canisters

A CONTRACTOR is being sought to dispose of nitrous oxide canisters scattered around green spaces, estates and more in Tallaght, Clondalkin and other areas, as bills reach €20,000 for disposal.

South Dublin County Council confirmed that they are in the process of appointing a contractor to deal with the specific littering issue that has plagued the local community, as well as the nation, in recent years, and noted that it has cost them in the region of €20,000 to dispose of nitrous oxide-related waste.

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