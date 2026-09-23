TUD lecturer delighted by response to book launch

“IT WENT brilliantly,” beams TUD Tallaght lecturer Cherry Jordan, who launched her new book ‘Johnny Hedgehog and the Summer Holidays’ in the Park Community Centre in Ballycullen on August 29.

The event had a significant turnout, with around 400-500 people in attendance, in contrast to the expected 100-200 people.

Various activities were organised, including arts and crafts, map-making, and treasure in a bottle, which were well-received by the children.

The launch had a “lovely sense of community”, with people having been brought there from hearing about it on social media, and relatives travelled to the launch to contribute to the positive community.

Cherry exclaims that her favourite part of the day was “everything”, particularly feeling the support of her community.

One child even brought a book that they had written.

There was difficulty in estimating the number of attendees, which affected the planning of arts and crafts activities and anticipating how much food they would need.

For the success of the launch, Cherry would like to thank the staff of the Park Community Centre and Jo Garry of Barnardos.