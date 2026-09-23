Primary Care Centre expected to open doors next year

A NEW Primary Care Centre in Citywest is expected to open its doors in July next year, following a topping-out ceremony held on-site last week.

Mayor Francis Timmons, Minister for Health, Jennifer Carroll McNeill, TD Shane Moynihan and TD Emer Higgins attended the ceremony to mark the placement of the final structural beam at the top of the structure.

Once opened, the new health care facility will be one of the largest in the country and will cover the Saggart, Citywest, Newcastle, Rathcoole and Brittas communities.

The Primary Care Centre promises to deliver a range of services, including Occupational Therapy, physiotherapy for adults and children, child and adolescent mental health services and public health nursing outreach.

It will also accommodate a new older person’s daycare centre for the catchment area.

Following his visit to the site, Mayor Francis Timmons applauded the hard work that is being done to deliver what will be an important community facility.

“I congratulate Pat and his team, along with the architects, engineers, contractors and everyone involved in bringing this ambitious development to this stage.

“Since construction commenced in February 2026, remarkable progress has been made, and today’s ceremony is a testament to the vision, commitment and cooperation that have driven the project forward.”

He also emphasised the importance of having communal support for projects such as this, as this project gained the support of all 40 elected members of SDCC when the planning application was first presented.

“From the outset, there has been a clear understanding that investment in healthcare infrastructure must keep pace with the significant growth we are experiencing in this part of the county.”

Mayor Timmons noted the additional space that is available within the development, and called for utilising this space for further services, such as “dental care, addiction supports, Tusla services and other community-based supports” which are “increasingly needed” in this rapidly growing area.

“This project demonstrates what can be achieved when there is a shared commitment to improving the lives of our citizens. It will stand as a lasting investment in the health, wellbeing and quality of life of current and future generations throughout South Dublin County.” Mayor Timmons concluded.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

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