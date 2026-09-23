Crumlin ladies celebrate c’ship

CRUMLIN GAA have won the Dublin LGFA Junior D Championship after an extra time victory against Whitehall Colmcille in St Margaret’s GAA club last week.

Whitehall were the ones in control at the start of the game, though Crumlin got off to an excellent start thanks to Alex Hodgins grabbing a goal and a point, the free taking from Whitehall’s Claire Hickey as well as a Grace Bridgeman goal had the team from the northside three points ahead as the interval loomed closer.

Crumlin captain Caoimhe Cooke would display great leadership however, delivering a vital score to bring the two sides level as the referee blew for halftime with the scoreline reading 2-2 to Whitehall’s 1- 05.

Crumlin started the second half superbly with Kaci Hodgins and Aoife Magee impressing with the points scoring abilities to bring them five points ahead though Whitehall clapped back once again with a goal and some points to bring the score back level. Claire Hickey proved extremely influential once again.

That would not be the end of the drama however, Crumlin appeared to have won the game following a successfully converted penalty in the 58th minute to restore their three point lead however Hickey would convert three late frees, bringing the game to extra time.

With the fulltime score at 3-07 to 2-10 it was Whitehall who started extra time as the stronger team.

Alex Hodgins and Aoife Magee would combine well in this period however and the pair would rattle off scores which handed Crumlin the win despite the efforts of Whitehall.

The final score would read 3-12 to 2-13 with Crumlin captain Caoimhe Cooke receiving the trophy as well as the player of the match award.