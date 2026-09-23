Egan makes top five in Liffey Descent

Competitors during the 65th International Liffey Descent at The K Club in Straffan, Kildare Photo by Sportsfile

THE 65th rendition of the Liffey Descent took place this year with South Africans Bradley Boulle and Matt Fenn far and above the rest of the competition, picking up a comprehensive victory with a time of 2:14.30.

The race begins from the K Club in Straffan, Co.Kildare and sees competitors race for over 30km before finishing at the National War Memorial Gardens in Kilmainham, Dublin.

Along the way participants battle through 10 weirs and one portage enroute to the finish line.

French duo Cyril Carree and Nicolas Lambert finished second in the K2 Class, coming in nearly three minutes after with a time of 2:17.10

Lucan native Peter Egan competed in the event coming in fifth place in the K2 Class alongside Johan Vedel of Denmark with a time of 2:28.56.

A low water level this year made the course extra challenging, particularly from Straffan to Islandbridge.

TAGS Sport