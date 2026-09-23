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Lucan business leader to drive global advertising growth at Snap
Ronan Harris

Lucan business leader to drive global advertising growth at Snap

Echo StaffSeptember 23, 2026 11:35 am

LUCAN man Ronan Harris has been appointed as the new Chief Commercial Officer of Snap Inc, the company behind social media platform Snapchat.

Ardeevin native Ronan Harris will lead Snap’s global advertising sales and go-to-market organisation in the role, with a focus on driving advertising revenue growth and strengthening advertiser and agency partnerships.

Harris has led Snap’s business across Europe, the Middle East and Africa for nearly four years prior to his CCO appointment and joined the company in late 2022.

Europe delivered 10 consecutive quarters of double-digit year-over-year revenue growth through Q2 2026 under his leadership, with revenue growing nearly 40 per cent.

Harris previously spent more than seventeen years at Google, from mid-2005 up until his first role at Snap.

The Lucan man ended his time at Google as Vice President and Managing Director for the UK and Ireland, and helping grow its advertising business across EMEA.

Snap Inc. co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Evan Spiegel:

“Ronan brings deep advertising expertise, strong relationships with our partners, and a sustained record of growth at Snap.

“I look forward to working with him in this new role as we help more advertisers succeed on Snapchat and grow our advertising business.”

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