Uniphar reports €1.59bn in revenue as profits rise

CITYWEST-based Uniphar has posted higher revenues and profits in the first half of the year, with revenues over €1.5 billion noted.

The healthcare services provider owns Allcare Pharmacy, Hickey’s Pharmacy and McCauley Health and Beauty posted its half year results for the six months ended 30 June 2026 and noted that it is on track to meet its growth objectives for 2028, including a strong Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation target.

Revenues for the six-month period rose to €1.59 billion at an increase of seven per cent on figures in the same time period last year, while profit before tax grew by 8.5 per cent to €31.14m.

Uniphar Group Chief Executive Officer Ger Rabbette noted that they “remain confident” to deliver goals lined up for the near future.

The CEO said: “Uniphar has delivered a strong first half, with continued organic gross profit growth across the Group. Trading continues to be robust, and the business is developing in line with our expectations.

“We expect to sustain this progress into the second half and remain on track to meet our growth objectives for each of our three divisions for the full year.

“We also remain confident in our ability to reach our €200m EBITDA target by 2028, with at least 80% of growth expected to be organic.”

The Group achieved organic gross profit growth of 6.9 per cent with an increase in gross profit margin to 14.9 per cent.

The pharmaceutical division delivered 7.0 per cent organic gross profit growth against a strong prior year.

Medtech delivered 9.0 per cent organic gross profit growth supported by broad-based demand across core specialisms, portfolio expansion into new markets and continued enhancement of the product offering.

The supply chain and retail division delivered 5.6 per cent organic gross profit growth, with the retail network increasing by 30 pharmacies to 512 in the period.