Hibs target Shamrock Rovers boss Bradley

SHAMROCK Rover’ boss Stephen Bradley has been linked with the Hibernian job and is said to be the leading candidate for the position.

Bradley would come in as the replacement for David Gray who departed Hibs last week.

The side currently sit in 10th place in the SPFL after just two wins in their opening seven games so far this season.

Bradley recently marked his ten year anniversary as boss at Rovers and in that time has been hugely influential winning five league titles, two FAI Cups and reaching the UEFA Conference League Group stage on three separate occasions.

Throughout his tenure with Rovers Bradley has attracted attention from clubs further afield with the most notable being offered the job with Lincoln City back in 2022.

He has chosen to stay in Ireland while his son Josh successfully fought a cancer battle which he was cleared of last year.

Bradley became of interest to Hibs thanks to his reputation for developing, improving and selling on young players, of which there are several recent examples that come to mind include Gavin Bazunu, Josh Honohan, Liam Scales and most recently Victor Ozhianvuna.

It is thought that the job appeals to Bradley given the size of the club and the potential within though an obvious pitfall is the timing.

Rovers are currently battling it out against St Patrick’s Athletic and Bohemians in a title race to win what would be Bradley’s sixth crown while at the club.

They have just five games remaining this season though are out of action till October 9th thanks to the International break, while it is believed that Hibs wish to make an appointment during the International break window.